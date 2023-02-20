Maruti Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore, up 37.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore in December 2022 up 37.05% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 18.41% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 17.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.