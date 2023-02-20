Maruti Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore, up 37.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.77 crore in December 2022 up 37.05% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 18.41% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 17.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

Maruti Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

Maruti Infra shares closed at 95.30 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.71% returns over the last 6 months and 73.27% over the last 12 months.