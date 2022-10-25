Martin Burn Ltd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 0.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 0.9% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 98.52% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 83.03% from Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2021.

Martin Burn Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in September 2021.

Martin Burn Ltd shares closed at 39.45 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and -4.25% over the last 12 months.