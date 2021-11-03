Martin Burn Ltd Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 15.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2021 up 15.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021 up 958.77% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in September 2021 up 1078.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

Martin Burn Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2020.

Martin Burn Ltd shares closed at 41.30 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.77% returns over the last 6 months and 106.50% over the last 12 months.