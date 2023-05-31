Martin Burn Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 0.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 0.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 946.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Martin Burn Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Martin Burn Ltd shares closed at 41.89 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 9.80% over the last 12 months.