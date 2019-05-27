Martin Burn Ltd Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 86.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2019 down 86.85% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2019 down 25.34% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2019 up 60% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2018.

Martin Burn Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2018.

Martin Burn Ltd shares closed at 33.40 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.19% returns over the last 6 months and -33.20% over the last 12 months.