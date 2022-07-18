Martin Burn Ltd Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 0.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 0.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 201.25% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022 up 80.85% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Martin Burn Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2021.

Martin Burn Ltd shares closed at 40.00 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.69% returns over the last 6 months and -0.99% over the last 12 months.