Martin Burn Ltd Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 14.57% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 down 68.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 down 34.72% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

Martin Burn Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2020.

Martin Burn Ltd shares closed at 36.05 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months