Martin Burn Ltd Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 13.99% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 down 36.7% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 up 6000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Martin Burn Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2017.

Martin Burn Ltd shares closed at 44.30 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.23% returns over the last 6 months and 3.99% over the last 12 months.