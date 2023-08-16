English
    Marsons Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 140.78% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marsons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 140.78% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 69.37% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 down 766.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Marsons shares closed at 7.35 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 123.40% returns over the last 6 months and -14.83% over the last 12 months.

    Marsons
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.232.570.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.232.570.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.021.31--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.210.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.06
    Depreciation0.170.220.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.41-0.620.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.441.39-0.57
    Other Income0.015.230.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.436.62-0.25
    Interest--3.16--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.433.46-0.25
    Exceptional Items--0.00--
    P/L Before Tax-0.433.46-0.25
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.433.46-0.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.433.46-0.25
    Equity Share Capital14.0012.5012.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.28-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.030.28-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.28-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.030.28-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

