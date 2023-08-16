Marsons Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 140.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 140.78% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 69.37% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 down 766.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Marsons shares closed at 7.35 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 123.40% returns over the last 6 months and -14.83% over the last 12 months.