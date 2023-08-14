Marshall Machin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.66 crore, up 57.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.66 crore in June 2023 up 57.1% from Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 up 59.17% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2023 up 257.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

Marshall Machin shares closed at 62.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.30% returns over the last 6 months and 72.80% over the last 12 months.