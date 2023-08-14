English
    Marshall Machin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.66 crore, up 57.1% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marshall Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.66 crore in June 2023 up 57.1% from Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 up 59.17% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2023 up 257.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    Marshall Machin shares closed at 62.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.30% returns over the last 6 months and 72.80% over the last 12 months.

    Marshall Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.6612.186.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.6612.186.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.512.556.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods--12.59--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.87-3.11-1.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.190.682.24
    Depreciation1.231.421.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.820.250.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-2.21-2.47
    Other Income0.020.010.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.06-2.19-2.40
    Interest1.251.271.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.19-3.46-3.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.19-3.46-3.40
    Tax-0.16-0.83-0.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.03-2.64-2.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.03-2.64-2.52
    Equity Share Capital14.5514.5514.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves23.99-2.2328.92
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.71-1.81-1.73
    Diluted EPS-0.71-1.81-1.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.71-1.81-1.73
    Diluted EPS-0.71-1.81-1.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

