 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Marshall Machin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.79 crore, down 52.06% Y-o-Y

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marshall Machines are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.79 crore in June 2022 down 52.06% from Rs. 14.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2022 down 215.01% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 152.9% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.

Marshall Machin shares closed at 31.40 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 5.37% over the last 12 months.

Marshall Machines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.79 24.38 14.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.79 24.38 14.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.43 11.89 11.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.80 2.77 -2.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.24 2.68 2.73
Depreciation 1.58 1.43 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.81 1.64 0.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.47 3.97 -0.08
Other Income 0.08 0.04 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.40 4.02 -0.05
Interest 1.00 1.12 0.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.40 2.89 -1.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.40 2.89 -1.00
Tax -0.87 0.73 -0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.52 2.16 -0.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.52 2.16 -0.80
Equity Share Capital 14.55 14.55 14.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 28.92 31.43 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.73 1.53 -0.55
Diluted EPS -1.73 1.53 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.73 1.53 -0.55
Diluted EPS -1.73 1.53 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Industrial Equipments #Marshall Machin #Marshall Machines #Results
first published: Aug 25, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.