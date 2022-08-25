Marshall Machin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.79 crore, down 52.06% Y-o-Y
August 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marshall Machines are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.79 crore in June 2022 down 52.06% from Rs. 14.16 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2022 down 215.01% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 152.9% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.
Marshall Machin shares closed at 31.40 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 5.37% over the last 12 months.
|Marshall Machines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.79
|24.38
|14.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.79
|24.38
|14.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.43
|11.89
|11.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.80
|2.77
|-2.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.24
|2.68
|2.73
|Depreciation
|1.58
|1.43
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.81
|1.64
|0.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.47
|3.97
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.40
|4.02
|-0.05
|Interest
|1.00
|1.12
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.40
|2.89
|-1.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.40
|2.89
|-1.00
|Tax
|-0.87
|0.73
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.52
|2.16
|-0.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.52
|2.16
|-0.80
|Equity Share Capital
|14.55
|14.55
|14.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|28.92
|31.43
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|1.53
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|1.53
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|1.53
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|1.53
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited