Marshall Machin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.79 crore, down 52.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.79 crore in June 2022 down 52.06% from Rs. 14.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2022 down 215.01% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 152.9% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021.

Marshall Machin shares closed at 31.40 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.48% returns over the last 6 months and 5.37% over the last 12 months.