Marshall Machin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, down 59.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in December 2021 down 59.79% from Rs. 23.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021 down 391.33% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021 down 120.12% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2020.

Marshall Machin shares closed at 44.30 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)