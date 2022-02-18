Marshall Machin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore, down 59.79% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marshall Machines are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.29 crore in December 2021 down 59.79% from Rs. 23.12 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021 down 391.33% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021 down 120.12% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2020.
Marshall Machin shares closed at 44.30 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|Marshall Machines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.29
|12.50
|23.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.29
|12.50
|23.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.52
|9.73
|18.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.42
|-1.71
|-2.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.67
|2.68
|1.46
|Depreciation
|1.62
|1.62
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.24
|1.12
|1.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.33
|-0.93
|1.74
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.30
|-0.90
|1.78
|Interest
|1.31
|1.08
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.61
|-1.98
|1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.61
|-1.98
|1.29
|Tax
|-0.52
|-0.56
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.08
|-1.42
|1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.08
|-1.42
|1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|14.55
|14.55
|14.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|29.20
|32.28
|26.04
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.12
|-0.98
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-2.12
|-0.98
|0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.12
|-0.98
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-2.12
|-0.98
|0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
