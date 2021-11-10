Marksans Pharma Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.85 crore, up 22.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.85 crore in September 2021 up 22.76% from Rs. 137.55 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.60 crore in September 2021 up 17.26% from Rs. 23.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.52 crore in September 2021 up 18.11% from Rs. 36.00 crore in September 2020.

Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2020.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 67.35 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -13.49% returns over the last 6 months and 30.65% over the last 12 months.