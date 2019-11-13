Marksans Pharma Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.72 crore, down 12.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.72 crore in September 2019 down 12.15% from Rs. 114.65 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.86 crore in September 2019 down 3.88% from Rs. 12.34 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.66 crore in September 2019 up 0.19% from Rs. 20.62 crore in September 2018.

Marksans Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2018.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 15.20 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.59% returns over the last 6 months and -54.08% over the last 12 months.