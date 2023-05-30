English
    Marksans Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.04 crore, down 13.18% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marksans Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 153.04 crore in March 2023 down 13.18% from Rs. 176.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.81 crore in March 2023 down 16.88% from Rs. 21.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.01 crore in March 2023 down 21.76% from Rs. 34.52 crore in March 2022.

    Marksans Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

    Marksans Pharma shares closed at 75.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.96% returns over the last 6 months and 56.99% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.05172.75176.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations153.05172.75176.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.3682.8883.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.1215.8713.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.381.101.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4213.8015.01
    Depreciation3.514.184.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.8235.2935.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2019.6422.26
    Other Income4.3015.717.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5035.3529.91
    Interest0.660.851.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.8534.5028.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.8534.5028.63
    Tax5.048.887.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.8125.6221.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.8125.6221.43
    Equity Share Capital45.3240.3040.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.630.52
    Diluted EPS0.430.630.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.630.52
    Diluted EPS0.430.630.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
