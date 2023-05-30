Marksans Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.04 crore, down 13.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.04 crore in March 2023 down 13.18% from Rs. 176.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.81 crore in March 2023 down 16.88% from Rs. 21.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.01 crore in March 2023 down 21.76% from Rs. 34.52 crore in March 2022.

Marksans Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 75.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.96% returns over the last 6 months and 56.99% over the last 12 months.