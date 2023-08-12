English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Marksans Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.04 crore, up 14.38% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marksans Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.04 crore in June 2023 up 14.38% from Rs. 159.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.19 crore in June 2023 up 130.09% from Rs. 19.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.38 crore in June 2023 up 91.3% from Rs. 31.04 crore in June 2022.

    Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2022.

    Marksans Pharma shares closed at 118.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.58% returns over the last 6 months and 138.11% over the last 12 months.

    Marksans Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.04153.05159.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.04153.05159.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.8085.3679.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.9717.1216.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.25-7.380.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.9315.4213.45
    Depreciation4.723.514.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.3519.8238.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0319.207.09
    Other Income32.624.3019.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.6623.5026.52
    Interest0.260.660.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.4022.8525.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax54.4022.8525.70
    Tax10.205.046.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.1917.8119.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.1917.8119.21
    Equity Share Capital45.3245.3240.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.430.47
    Diluted EPS0.980.430.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.430.47
    Diluted EPS0.980.430.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Marksans Pharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!