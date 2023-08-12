Marksans Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.04 crore, up 14.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.04 crore in June 2023 up 14.38% from Rs. 159.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.19 crore in June 2023 up 130.09% from Rs. 19.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.38 crore in June 2023 up 91.3% from Rs. 31.04 crore in June 2022.

Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2022.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 118.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.58% returns over the last 6 months and 138.11% over the last 12 months.