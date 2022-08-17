 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Marksans Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.15 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marksans Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.15 crore in June 2022 up 8.1% from Rs. 147.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.21 crore in June 2022 down 33.56% from Rs. 28.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.04 crore in June 2022 down 20.49% from Rs. 39.04 crore in June 2021.

Marksans Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2021.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 52.85 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.09% returns over the last 6 months and -28.82% over the last 12 months.

Marksans Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.15 176.28 147.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.15 176.28 147.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.11 83.98 78.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.23 13.00 8.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.62 1.71 -0.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.45 15.01 14.04
Depreciation 4.52 4.61 4.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.14 35.71 21.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.09 22.26 20.87
Other Income 19.43 7.65 13.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.52 29.91 34.81
Interest 0.82 1.28 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.70 28.63 34.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.70 28.63 34.18
Tax 6.50 7.20 5.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.21 21.43 28.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.21 21.43 28.91
Equity Share Capital 40.93 40.93 40.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 0.52 0.71
Diluted EPS 0.47 0.52 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.47 0.52 0.71
Diluted EPS 0.47 0.52 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Marksans Pharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.