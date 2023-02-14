 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marksans Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.75 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marksans Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.75 crore in December 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 165.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.62 crore in December 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.53 crore in December 2022 down 0.88% from Rs. 39.88 crore in December 2021.

Marksans Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 172.75 170.26 165.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 172.75 170.26 165.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 82.88 91.14 79.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.87 16.93 10.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.10 -4.53 1.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.80 13.43 15.49
Depreciation 4.18 4.53 4.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.29 19.52 30.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.64 29.24 23.30
Other Income 15.71 21.03 12.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.35 50.28 35.36
Interest 0.85 1.29 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.50 48.98 34.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.50 48.98 34.68
Tax 8.88 8.76 8.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.62 40.23 26.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.62 40.23 26.06
Equity Share Capital 40.30 40.42 40.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.63 1.00 0.64
Diluted EPS 0.63 1.00 0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.63 1.00 0.64
Diluted EPS 0.63 1.00 0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
