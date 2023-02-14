Marksans Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.75 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.75 crore in December 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 165.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.62 crore in December 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.53 crore in December 2022 down 0.88% from Rs. 39.88 crore in December 2021.