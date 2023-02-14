Marksans Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.75 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.75 crore in December 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 165.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.62 crore in December 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.53 crore in December 2022 down 0.88% from Rs. 39.88 crore in December 2021.

Marksans Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 66.10 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.07% returns over the last 6 months and 30.37% over the last 12 months.