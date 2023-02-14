English
    Marksans Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.75 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marksans Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.75 crore in December 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 165.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.62 crore in December 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 26.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.53 crore in December 2022 down 0.88% from Rs. 39.88 crore in December 2021.

    Marksans Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.

    Marksans Pharma shares closed at 66.10 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.07% returns over the last 6 months and 30.37% over the last 12 months.

    Marksans Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.75170.26165.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations172.75170.26165.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.8891.1479.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.8716.9310.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.10-4.531.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8013.4315.49
    Depreciation4.184.534.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.2919.5230.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6429.2423.30
    Other Income15.7121.0312.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.3550.2835.36
    Interest0.851.290.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.5048.9834.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.5048.9834.68
    Tax8.888.768.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.6240.2326.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.6240.2326.06
    Equity Share Capital40.3040.4240.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.631.000.64
    Diluted EPS0.631.000.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.631.000.64
    Diluted EPS0.631.000.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am