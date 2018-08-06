App
Earnings
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marksans Pharma Q1 profit jumps 73% to Rs 25 cr, US business grows 6%

Marksans Pharma's revenue from operations in Q1 increased 6.4 percent to Rs 235.3 crore YoY on growth across the board.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Marksans Pharma started off the financial year 2018-19 on a healthy note as consolidated net profit during the quarter grew sharply by 72.6 percent to Rs 24.9 crore, backed by operational growth and stable revenue.

Revenue from operations in Q1 increased 6.4 percent to Rs 235.3 crore YoY on growth across the board.

Europe and UK formulation business grew by 3.77 percent while US & North America formulation segment reported growth of 6.01 percent YoY.

Australia & NZ formulation business revenue registered a 7.87 percent growth and Rest of World 100 percent in Q1.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 22.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 35.5 crore and margin expanded by 200 basis points to 15.1 percent for the quarter ended June.

At 14:02 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 32.30, up Rs 3.10, or 10.62 percent on the BSE.
