Marksans Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 452.57 crore, up 25.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marksans Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 452.57 crore in September 2022 up 25.29% from Rs. 361.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.25 crore in September 2022 up 32.33% from Rs. 46.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.42 crore in September 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 68.67 crore in September 2021.

Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.11 in September 2021.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 51.10 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.84% returns over the last 6 months and -18.89% over the last 12 months.

Marksans Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 452.57 433.77 361.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 452.57 433.77 361.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.19 180.74 170.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 54.32 34.23 32.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.71 -0.15 -27.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.67 56.62 54.79
Depreciation 14.05 11.12 7.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.41 89.47 70.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.22 61.75 52.71
Other Income 14.15 16.50 8.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.37 78.25 61.28
Interest 2.54 1.80 1.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.83 76.45 59.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.83 76.45 59.78
Tax 17.71 16.26 13.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.12 60.18 46.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.12 60.18 46.29
Minority Interest 1.13 -0.47 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 61.25 59.72 46.29
Equity Share Capital 40.42 40.93 40.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 1.46 1.11
Diluted EPS 1.52 1.46 1.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 1.46 1.11
Diluted EPS 1.52 1.46 1.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
