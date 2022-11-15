Marksans Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 452.57 crore, up 25.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 452.57 crore in September 2022 up 25.29% from Rs. 361.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.25 crore in September 2022 up 32.33% from Rs. 46.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.42 crore in September 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 68.67 crore in September 2021.

Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.11 in September 2021.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 51.10 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.84% returns over the last 6 months and -18.89% over the last 12 months.