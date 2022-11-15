English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Marksans Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 452.57 crore, up 25.29% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marksans Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 452.57 crore in September 2022 up 25.29% from Rs. 361.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.25 crore in September 2022 up 32.33% from Rs. 46.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.42 crore in September 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 68.67 crore in September 2021.

    Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.11 in September 2021.

    Marksans Pharma shares closed at 51.10 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.84% returns over the last 6 months and -18.89% over the last 12 months.

    Marksans Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations452.57433.77361.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations452.57433.77361.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.19180.74170.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.3234.2332.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.71-0.15-27.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.6756.6254.79
    Depreciation14.0511.127.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.4189.4770.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.2261.7552.71
    Other Income14.1516.508.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.3778.2561.28
    Interest2.541.801.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.8376.4559.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.8376.4559.78
    Tax17.7116.2613.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.1260.1846.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.1260.1846.29
    Minority Interest1.13-0.47--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates61.2559.7246.29
    Equity Share Capital40.4240.9340.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.461.11
    Diluted EPS1.521.461.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.461.11
    Diluted EPS1.521.461.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:00 am