Marksans Pharma Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 361.20 crore, up 1.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.20 crore in September 2021 up 1.33% from Rs. 356.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.29 crore in September 2021 down 8.76% from Rs. 50.73 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.67 crore in September 2021 down 20.91% from Rs. 86.82 crore in September 2020.

Marksans Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2020.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 67.35 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -13.49% returns over the last 6 months and 30.65% over the last 12 months.