    Marksans Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 485.98 crore, up 16.25% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marksans Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 485.98 crore in March 2023 up 16.25% from Rs. 418.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.93 crore in March 2023 up 176.3% from Rs. 29.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.55 crore in March 2023 up 52.61% from Rs. 78.99 crore in March 2022.

    Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.

    Marksans Pharma shares closed at 75.73 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.75% returns over the last 6 months and 55.98% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations485.98479.83418.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations485.98479.83418.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.22179.84124.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods162.4063.84103.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.76-4.19-15.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.8962.1960.36
    Depreciation13.9412.7421.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.68101.5182.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.6163.9042.28
    Other Income11.0117.6515.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.6181.5557.63
    Interest2.442.355.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.1779.2052.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax104.1779.2052.60
    Tax21.4616.9022.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.7162.3129.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.7162.3129.65
    Minority Interest-0.781.10--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates81.9363.4129.65
    Equity Share Capital45.3240.3040.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.971.560.69
    Diluted EPS1.971.560.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.971.560.69
    Diluted EPS1.971.560.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:22 pm