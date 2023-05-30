Marksans Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 485.98 crore, up 16.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marksans Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 485.98 crore in March 2023 up 16.25% from Rs. 418.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.93 crore in March 2023 up 176.3% from Rs. 29.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.55 crore in March 2023 up 52.61% from Rs. 78.99 crore in March 2022.
Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.
Marksans Pharma shares closed at 75.73 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.75% returns over the last 6 months and 55.98% over the last 12 months.
|Marksans Pharma
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|485.98
|479.83
|418.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|485.98
|479.83
|418.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.22
|179.84
|124.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|162.40
|63.84
|103.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-30.76
|-4.19
|-15.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.89
|62.19
|60.36
|Depreciation
|13.94
|12.74
|21.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|71.68
|101.51
|82.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|95.61
|63.90
|42.28
|Other Income
|11.01
|17.65
|15.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|106.61
|81.55
|57.63
|Interest
|2.44
|2.35
|5.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|104.17
|79.20
|52.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|104.17
|79.20
|52.60
|Tax
|21.46
|16.90
|22.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|82.71
|62.31
|29.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|82.71
|62.31
|29.65
|Minority Interest
|-0.78
|1.10
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|81.93
|63.41
|29.65
|Equity Share Capital
|45.32
|40.30
|40.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.97
|1.56
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|1.97
|1.56
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.97
|1.56
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|1.97
|1.56
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited