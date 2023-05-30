Marksans Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 485.98 crore, up 16.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.98 crore in March 2023 up 16.25% from Rs. 418.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.93 crore in March 2023 up 176.3% from Rs. 29.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.55 crore in March 2023 up 52.61% from Rs. 78.99 crore in March 2022.

Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 75.73 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.75% returns over the last 6 months and 55.98% over the last 12 months.