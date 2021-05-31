MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Marksans Pharma Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 330.20 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marksans Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 330.20 crore in March 2021 down 1.54% from Rs. 335.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.50 crore in March 2021 up 86% from Rs. 42.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.38 crore in March 2021 up 46.44% from Rs. 69.23 crore in March 2020.

Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2020.

Close

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 73.95 on May 28, 2021 (BSE)

Marksans Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations330.20358.36335.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations330.20358.36335.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials75.04111.85145.41
Purchase of Traded Goods148.7266.676.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-97.04-37.08-4.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost62.8947.8646.18
Depreciation1.338.589.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses45.2178.0172.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.0482.4859.57
Other Income6.01-3.170.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.0579.3159.60
Interest2.831.682.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.2277.6457.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax97.2277.6457.56
Tax17.7318.7014.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.5058.9442.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.5058.9442.74
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates79.5058.9442.74
Equity Share Capital40.9340.9340.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.931.421.00
Diluted EPS1.931.421.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.931.421.00
Diluted EPS1.931.421.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Marksans Pharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 31, 2021 07:55 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.