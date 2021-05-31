Marksans Pharma Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 330.20 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.20 crore in March 2021 down 1.54% from Rs. 335.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.50 crore in March 2021 up 86% from Rs. 42.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.38 crore in March 2021 up 46.44% from Rs. 69.23 crore in March 2020.

Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2020.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 73.95 on May 28, 2021 (BSE)