Marksans Pharma Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 335.35 crore, up 35.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.35 crore in March 2020 up 35.54% from Rs. 247.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.74 crore in March 2020 up 333.78% from Rs. 9.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.23 crore in March 2020 up 172.77% from Rs. 25.38 crore in March 2019.

Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2019.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 26.30 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 82.01% returns over the last 6 months and 17.67% over the last 12 months.