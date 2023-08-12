English
    Marksans Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 500.03 crore, up 15.28% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marksans Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 500.03 crore in June 2023 up 15.28% from Rs. 433.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.66 crore in June 2023 up 14.98% from Rs. 59.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.06 crore in June 2023 up 25.39% from Rs. 89.37 crore in June 2022.

    Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in June 2022.

    Marksans Pharma shares closed at 118.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.58% returns over the last 6 months and 138.11% over the last 12 months.

    Marksans Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations500.03485.98433.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations500.03485.98433.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.76112.22180.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods114.71162.4034.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.71-30.76-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.2460.8956.62
    Depreciation13.6613.9411.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses87.0771.6889.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.3195.6161.75
    Other Income10.1011.0116.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.40106.6178.25
    Interest1.582.441.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.83104.1776.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax96.83104.1776.45
    Tax26.3921.4616.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.4482.7160.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.4482.7160.18
    Minority Interest-1.78-0.78-0.47
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates68.6681.9359.72
    Equity Share Capital45.3245.3240.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.971.46
    Diluted EPS1.521.971.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.521.971.46
    Diluted EPS1.521.971.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:00 am

