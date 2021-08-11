Marksans Pharma Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 348.96 crore, up 5.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.96 crore in June 2021 up 5.38% from Rs. 331.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.60 crore in June 2021 up 26.81% from Rs. 49.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.22 crore in June 2021 up 18.55% from Rs. 70.20 crore in June 2020.

Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2020.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 76.50 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.90% returns over the last 6 months and 57.89% over the last 12 months.