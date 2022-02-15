Marksans Pharma Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 362.63 crore, up 1.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.63 crore in December 2021 up 1.19% from Rs. 358.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.27 crore in December 2021 down 18.1% from Rs. 58.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.86 crore in December 2021 down 20.51% from Rs. 87.89 crore in December 2020.

Marksans Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2020.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 50.70 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -9.55% over the last 12 months.