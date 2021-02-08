Marksans Pharma Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 358.36 crore, up 24.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.36 crore in December 2020 up 24.58% from Rs. 287.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.94 crore in December 2020 up 99.39% from Rs. 29.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.89 crore in December 2020 up 85.77% from Rs. 47.31 crore in December 2019.

Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2019.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 58.90 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.60% returns over the last 6 months and 190.86% over the last 12 months.