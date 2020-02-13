Marksans Pharma Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 287.65 crore, up 15.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.65 crore in December 2019 up 15.82% from Rs. 248.37 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.56 crore in December 2019 up 17.61% from Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.31 crore in December 2019 up 30.15% from Rs. 36.35 crore in December 2018.

Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2018.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 20.95 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.16% returns over the last 6 months and -13.96% over the last 12 months.