Marksans Pharma Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 248.37 crore, up 13.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.37 crore in December 2018 up 13.7% from Rs. 218.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2018 up 43.99% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.35 crore in December 2018 up 24.32% from Rs. 29.24 crore in December 2017.

Marksans Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2017.

Marksans Pharma shares closed at 25.35 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.12% returns over the last 6 months and -32.94% over the last 12 months.