Markets@Moneycontrol │ Midcap and smallcap stocks remain under pressure

Santosh Nair, Moneycontrol Editor, wraps the week's market action as well as shares with us what are market expectations from Budget 2019.
It was a volatile week for markets with derivatives expiry of the June series.
The series ended in the red. Mood of the markets remains cautious. Gold prices hit a six-year high amid US-Iran tensions.
SEBI tightened disclosure norms for pledged shares to protect investors’ interests. Meanwhile, G-20 meet also was in focus.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 10:53 pm