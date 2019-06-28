Markets@Moneycontrol │ Midcap and smallcap stocks remain under pressure

It was a volatile week for markets with derivatives expiry of the June series.

The series ended in the red. Mood of the markets remains cautious. Gold prices hit a six-year high amid US-Iran tensions.

SEBI tightened disclosure norms for pledged shares to protect investors’ interests. Meanwhile, G-20 meet also was in focus.

Santosh Nair, Moneycontrol Editor, wraps the week's market action and shares market's expectations from Budget 2019.