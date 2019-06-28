App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 10:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol │ Midcap and smallcap stocks remain under pressure

Santosh Nair, Moneycontrol Editor, wraps the week's market action as well as shares with us what are market expectations from Budget 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

It was a volatile week for markets with derivatives expiry of the June series.

The series ended in the red. Mood of the markets remains cautious. Gold prices hit a six-year high amid US-Iran tensions.

SEBI tightened disclosure norms for pledged shares to protect investors’ interests. Meanwhile, G-20 meet also was in focus.

Close
Santosh Nair, Moneycontrol Editor, wraps the week's market action and shares market's expectations from Budget 2019.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 10:53 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #stocks #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.