Markets surge for third session on easing China Covid curbs and dovish US Fed  

Indian markets rose for the third session tracking gains in Asian equities after China eased Covid curbs as Sensex rose 1.52 percent or 836 points to 55720 while Nifty advanced 1.6 percent or 260 points to 16611.

Investors took inspiration from China easing Covid curbs and the US Fed's minutes from the early May meeting released on Wednesday which drove speculation over a potential pause in interest rate hikes later this year after further monetary action in June and July, analysts said.

Here are the factors behind the market rising:

China relaxes Covid curbs: Asian equities traded higher after China eased Covid restrictions in Shanghai and Bejing and offered a slew of economic support measures. Shanghai will loosen Covid test requirements for people who enter public places and Beijing will loosen mobility curbs in several districts from Sunday after authorities said its outbreak is under control. Nikkei rose two percent, Hang Seng gained 1.9 percent, CSI 300 0.5 percent, Taiwan and Kospi were up 1.7 and 1.4 percent respectively.

US Fed minutes: Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting showed policymakers unanimously felt the US economy was very strong even as they grappled with inflation without triggering a recession. The minutes also showed most of the committee's members saw further rate hikes would "likely be appropriate" at upcoming June and July meetings.

Early arrival of monsoon: The monsoon arrived earlier than usual in India raising hopes that output of crops like rice and oilseeds will get a boost after a brutal heat wave hit winter-sown wheat and prompted the nation to restrict exports. The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala three days ahead of usual, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Timely and normal rains are set to boost production outlook for monsoon-sown crops such as rice, soya beans and pulses and help curb soaring inflation.

India GDP: Investors also await GDP data for the March quarter which is due for release on May 31. Analysts have a wide range of growth forecasts from 2.7 to 4.5 per cent for the quarter. State Bank of India expects growth at 2.7 per cent for the quarter, rating agency Icra sees 3.5 per cent growth, and CRISIL 4.5 per cent.

US payroll data: Investors will be watching out for the latest non-farm payroll report that will be released on Friday. Employers are expected to have added 350,000 jobs in May, according to a consensus compiled by Refinitiv, which would be the weakest reading since January.

(Bloomberg contributed to this story)