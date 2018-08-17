Markets Slip in Turkish Bath | Will currency conundrum affect market momentum

The rupee crashed to an all-time low and breached 70 to the dollar mark following the Turkish Lira shock. Global markets have already been jittery in the wake of a trade war, and a falling Lira only worsened the situation.

The Turkish Lira has slipped 45 percent against the USD in 2018.

Would developments in Turkey affect Indian companies and investors? Are Indian markets still vulnerable to such global tensions? How should investors hedge themselves and what should be their market strategies? Tune into Markets@Moneycontrol as Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, breaks down all of that.