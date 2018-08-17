App
Earnings
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets Slip in Turkish Bath | Will currency conundrum affect market momentum

The Turkish Lira has slipped 45 percent against the USD in 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The rupee crashed to an all-time low and breached 70 to the dollar mark following  the Turkish Lira shock. Global markets have already been jittery in the wake of a trade war, and a falling Lira only worsened the situation.

Would developments in Turkey affect Indian companies and investors? Are Indian markets still vulnerable to such global tensions? How should investors hedge themselves and what should be their market strategies? Tune into Markets@Moneycontrol as Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, breaks down all of that.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 10:43 pm

tags #earnings #Economy #markets

