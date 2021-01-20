MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Market rally helps ICICI Lombard Q3 net grow 6.6% to Rs 314 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 294.11 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 20, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

Non-life player ICICI Lombard on Tuesday reported a marginal 6.6 per cent growth in net income to Rs 314 crore for the December quarter, boosted by the massive rally in the equity markets swelling its investment gains.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 294.11 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Gross direct premium income grew 9.2 per cent to Rs 4,034 crore from Rs 3,693 crore, against the industry's 4.9 per cent growth.

The combined ratio, one of the key profitability metrics, improved to 97.9 compared to 98.7, the company said.

The net income grew at a slower pace as it had to budget for the higher taxes upfront towards "expensing of acquisition cost relative to the growth of 9.2 per cent in gross direct premium income for the quarter, as the full benefit of earned premium will be realized over the policy period".

Close

Related stories

Excluding taxes, the profit grew by 7.3 per cent to Rs 418 crore in the quarter over Rs 390 crore a year ago.

Thanks to the rocking equity market, the company booked massive capital gains to the tune of Rs 108 crore compared to Rs 17 crore in the same period last fiscal. Had it not been for this, the net profit would have fallen sharply.


Ahead of the earnings announcement, ICICI Lombard was one of the few counters to close in the red, shedding over 1 per cent to Rs 1,509.45 on the BSE on a day when the market has had the best rally since September last, with benchmark Sensex gaining over 1.72 per cent or 834 points.


PTI
TAGS: #earnings #ICICI Lombard #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2021 08:59 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.