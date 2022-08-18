Market Cap of BSE-listed companies hits record high of Rs 280.54 trillion

The market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE rose to a record Rs280.54 trillion on Thursday on continued buying by foreign investors amid hope that slower-than-expected US inflation will moderate interest rate hikes.

On 17 January 2022, the market cap had hit the previous all-time high of Rs280.03 trillion.

This record was notched up although India's benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty, are still over 4% below their all-time highs.

This clearly indicates that the rally since the New Year has been supported by smaller stocks, analysts said. Both Sensex and Nifty had hit their record highs on 19 October 2021.

Investor confidence

"In the recent rally of the market, we saw a broad-based uptrend. Almost all the sectors participated heavily due to correction in the input cost. Experts place bets in areas that have great potential in the long run when the market is down, for example chemicals, hotels, restaurants, tourism, energy and fertilizers,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

“We have many good and strong companies from these baskets with good management and this is the reason why the mid-cap index managed to surpass all-time highs. It also reflects investor confidence in the broader economy of Indian markets" Chouhan added.

Since October 2021 until mid-June, both the Sensex and Nifty lost around 17% each. However, after June 20, 2022, both gained around 16.5% each with the Sensex crossing the 60,000 mark and Nifty nearing 18,000. BSE Midcap has advanced 18% and BSE SmallCap has climbed 20% while BSE 500 has risen 19% in this period.

"The rally of Mid & Small caps during the last 2 months, is in line with the improvement of market sentiment from an overcautious to optimistic view. Peak-out of commodity prices and inflation trend upturned the opinion,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

“This is expected to benefit the Indian market due to the fall in input costs and improvement in margins while demand continues to be robust. Mid & Small caps developed attractiveness after the carnage during October 2021 to June 2022, making price and valuation lucrative."

Old performers, foreign investors

According to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, this is the result of some old performers continuing to do well (like ICICI Bank, ITC, Asian Paints, Maruti, Nestle, Coal India, Bajaj Auto), some Adani group companies continuing to race up and stocks from Capital Goods sector (like ABB, Siemens) starting to outperform.

Some of the new performers are not part of the Nifty/Sensex and hence the dichotomy, Jasnani added.

Recent gains in Indian stock markets are also the result of a combination of factors including firm macro data, correction in commodity prices, slowing inflation with expectations that central banks will soften their monetary policy stance globally. US inflation slowed more than expected to 8.5% in July from an over 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June.

Also, foreign investors returned to buying Indian stocks after selling a massive $30 billion worth since October 2021 as better-than-expected corporate earnings improved investor sentiment.

"(The recent correction in equities) made valuations really attractive in many of the counters and thus attracted a lot of investors. They got a further leg-up when the earnings for them came much ahead of expectations amidst record high inflation, thus resulting in minimal downgrades against earlier fears” said Sneha Poddar, AVP Research, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Despite the huge inflation impact, these companies have been able to manage their operating margins pretty well, which gave confidence to investors", Poddar added.