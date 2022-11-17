Maris Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore, down 48.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore in September 2022 down 48.88% from Rs. 45.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2022 down 252.96% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2022 down 142.41% from Rs. 8.96 crore in September 2021.

Maris Spin shares closed at 66.05 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.40% returns over the last 6 months and -0.90% over the last 12 months.