Maris Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore, down 48.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maris Spinners are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore in September 2022 down 48.88% from Rs. 45.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2022 down 252.96% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2022 down 142.41% from Rs. 8.96 crore in September 2021.

Maris Spin shares closed at 66.05 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.40% returns over the last 6 months and -0.90% over the last 12 months.

Maris Spinners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.16 43.71 45.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.16 43.71 45.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.21 33.88 24.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.47 -5.64 1.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.14 3.25 2.88
Depreciation 1.24 1.22 1.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.94 7.05 7.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.89 3.93 7.33
Other Income 0.84 0.51 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.04 4.44 7.87
Interest 1.29 0.91 0.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.34 3.53 6.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.34 3.53 6.93
Tax -- 0.92 2.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.34 2.61 4.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.34 2.61 4.14
Equity Share Capital 7.92 7.92 7.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.99 3.30 5.23
Diluted EPS -7.99 3.30 5.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.99 3.30 5.23
Diluted EPS -7.99 3.30 5.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am