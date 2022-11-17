English
    Maris Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore, down 48.88% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maris Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore in September 2022 down 48.88% from Rs. 45.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2022 down 252.96% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2022 down 142.41% from Rs. 8.96 crore in September 2021.

    Maris Spin shares closed at 66.05 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.40% returns over the last 6 months and -0.90% over the last 12 months.

    Maris Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.1643.7145.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.1643.7145.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.2133.8824.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.47-5.641.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.143.252.88
    Depreciation1.241.221.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.947.057.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.893.937.33
    Other Income0.840.510.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.044.447.87
    Interest1.290.910.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.343.536.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.343.536.93
    Tax--0.922.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.342.614.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.342.614.14
    Equity Share Capital7.927.927.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.993.305.23
    Diluted EPS-7.993.305.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.993.305.23
    Diluted EPS-7.993.305.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

