Maris Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore, down 48.88% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maris Spinners are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.16 crore in September 2022 down 48.88% from Rs. 45.31 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2022 down 252.96% from Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2022 down 142.41% from Rs. 8.96 crore in September 2021.
Maris Spin shares closed at 66.05 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.40% returns over the last 6 months and -0.90% over the last 12 months.
|Maris Spinners
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.16
|43.71
|45.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.16
|43.71
|45.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.21
|33.88
|24.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.47
|-5.64
|1.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.14
|3.25
|2.88
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.22
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.94
|7.05
|7.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.89
|3.93
|7.33
|Other Income
|0.84
|0.51
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.04
|4.44
|7.87
|Interest
|1.29
|0.91
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.34
|3.53
|6.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.34
|3.53
|6.93
|Tax
|--
|0.92
|2.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.34
|2.61
|4.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.34
|2.61
|4.14
|Equity Share Capital
|7.92
|7.92
|7.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.99
|3.30
|5.23
|Diluted EPS
|-7.99
|3.30
|5.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.99
|3.30
|5.23
|Diluted EPS
|-7.99
|3.30
|5.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited