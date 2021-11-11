Maris Spin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.31 crore, up 75.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.31 crore in September 2021 up 75.1% from Rs. 25.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.14 crore in September 2021 up 1057.44% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.96 crore in September 2021 up 433.33% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2020.

Maris Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2020.

Maris Spin shares closed at 73.85 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 178.68% returns over the last 6 months and 105.42% over the last 12 months.