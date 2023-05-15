Maris Spin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.09 crore, down 14.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.09 crore in March 2023 down 14.73% from Rs. 50.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 down 295% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 112.59% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022.

Maris Spin shares closed at 43.45 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.66% returns over the last 6 months and -54.21% over the last 12 months.