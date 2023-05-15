English
    Maris Spin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.09 crore, down 14.73% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maris Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.09 crore in March 2023 down 14.73% from Rs. 50.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 down 295% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 112.59% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022.

    Maris Spin shares closed at 43.45 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.66% returns over the last 6 months and -54.21% over the last 12 months.

    Maris Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.0936.8350.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.0936.8350.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.4932.8636.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.85-0.94-4.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.383.443.19
    Depreciation1.631.341.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.675.3010.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.92-5.173.82
    Other Income1.610.190.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.31-4.984.30
    Interest1.234.380.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.53-9.353.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.53-9.353.74
    Tax-1.77-3.062.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.77-6.290.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.77-6.290.91
    Equity Share Capital7.927.927.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.65-7.941.19
    Diluted EPS-2.65-7.941.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.65-7.941.19
    Diluted EPS-2.65-7.941.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
