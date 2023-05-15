Maris Spin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.09 crore, down 14.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maris Spinners are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.09 crore in March 2023 down 14.73% from Rs. 50.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 down 295% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 112.59% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022.
Maris Spin shares closed at 43.45 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.66% returns over the last 6 months and -54.21% over the last 12 months.
|Maris Spinners
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.09
|36.83
|50.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.09
|36.83
|50.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.49
|32.86
|36.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.85
|-0.94
|-4.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.38
|3.44
|3.19
|Depreciation
|1.63
|1.34
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.67
|5.30
|10.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.92
|-5.17
|3.82
|Other Income
|1.61
|0.19
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.31
|-4.98
|4.30
|Interest
|1.23
|4.38
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-9.35
|3.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.53
|-9.35
|3.74
|Tax
|-1.77
|-3.06
|2.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.77
|-6.29
|0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.77
|-6.29
|0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|7.92
|7.92
|7.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.65
|-7.94
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.65
|-7.94
|1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.65
|-7.94
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-2.65
|-7.94
|1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited