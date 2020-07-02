Maris Spin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.52 crore, down 17.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.52 crore in March 2020 down 17.6% from Rs. 34.62 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020 up 52.09% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020 down 6.9% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.

Maris Spin shares closed at 6.70 on June 17, 2020 (BSE)