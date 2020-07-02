Maris Spin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.52 crore, down 17.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maris Spinners are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.52 crore in March 2020 down 17.6% from Rs. 34.62 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020 up 52.09% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020 down 6.9% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.
Maris Spin shares closed at 6.70 on June 17, 2020 (BSE)
|Maris Spinners
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.52
|34.04
|34.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.55
|0.41
|Total Income From Operations
|28.52
|34.58
|34.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.45
|18.43
|22.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.10
|5.67
|2.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|3.93
|Employees Cost
|2.47
|2.67
|2.90
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.24
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.47
|6.45
|3.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|0.11
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.51
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|0.11
|-0.50
|Interest
|1.11
|1.02
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.58
|-0.91
|-1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.58
|-0.91
|-1.72
|Tax
|-1.02
|--
|-0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|-0.91
|-1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|-0.91
|-1.17
|Equity Share Capital
|8.17
|8.17
|8.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-1.11
|-1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-1.11
|-1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-1.11
|-1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|-1.11
|-1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am