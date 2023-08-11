Maris Spin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.95 crore, up 5.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.95 crore in June 2023 up 5.14% from Rs. 43.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2023 down 234.21% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2023 down 121.02% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022.

Maris Spin shares closed at 45.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -31.49% over the last 12 months.