    Maris Spin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.95 crore, up 5.14% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maris Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.95 crore in June 2023 up 5.14% from Rs. 43.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2023 down 234.21% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2023 down 121.02% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2022.

    Maris Spin shares closed at 45.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.51% returns over the last 6 months and -31.49% over the last 12 months.

    Maris Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.9543.0943.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.9543.0943.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.1126.4933.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.848.85-5.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.122.383.25
    Depreciation1.781.631.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.517.677.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.41-3.923.93
    Other Income1.441.610.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.97-2.314.44
    Interest1.971.230.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.95-3.533.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.95-3.533.53
    Tax-1.44-1.770.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.51-1.772.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.51-1.772.61
    Equity Share Capital7.927.927.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.43-2.653.30
    Diluted EPS-4.43-2.653.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.43-2.653.30
    Diluted EPS-4.43-2.653.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:44 pm

