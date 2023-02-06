Maris Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.83 crore, down 33.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maris Spinners are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.83 crore in December 2022 down 33.4% from Rs. 55.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2022 down 196.76% from Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2022 down 134.18% from Rs. 10.65 crore in December 2021.
Maris Spin shares closed at 52.00 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.91% returns over the last 6 months and -40.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Maris Spinners
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.83
|23.16
|55.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.83
|23.16
|55.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.86
|31.21
|27.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.94
|-13.47
|4.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.44
|3.14
|3.17
|Depreciation
|1.34
|1.24
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.30
|6.94
|9.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.17
|-5.89
|9.16
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.84
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.98
|-5.04
|9.56
|Interest
|4.38
|1.29
|0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.35
|-6.34
|8.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.35
|-6.34
|8.79
|Tax
|-3.06
|--
|2.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.29
|-6.34
|6.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.29
|-6.34
|6.50
|Equity Share Capital
|7.92
|7.92
|7.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.94
|-7.99
|8.21
|Diluted EPS
|-7.94
|-7.99
|8.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.94
|-7.99
|8.21
|Diluted EPS
|-7.94
|-7.99
|8.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited