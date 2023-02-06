 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maris Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.83 crore, down 33.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maris Spinners are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.83 crore in December 2022 down 33.4% from Rs. 55.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2022 down 196.76% from Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2022 down 134.18% from Rs. 10.65 crore in December 2021.

Maris Spinners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.83 23.16 55.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.83 23.16 55.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.86 31.21 27.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.94 -13.47 4.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.44 3.14 3.17
Depreciation 1.34 1.24 1.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.30 6.94 9.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.17 -5.89 9.16
Other Income 0.19 0.84 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.98 -5.04 9.56
Interest 4.38 1.29 0.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.35 -6.34 8.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.35 -6.34 8.79
Tax -3.06 -- 2.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.29 -6.34 6.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.29 -6.34 6.50
Equity Share Capital 7.92 7.92 7.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.94 -7.99 8.21
Diluted EPS -7.94 -7.99 8.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.94 -7.99 8.21
Diluted EPS -7.94 -7.99 8.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited