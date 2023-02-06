Maris Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.83 crore, down 33.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.83 crore in December 2022 down 33.4% from Rs. 55.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2022 down 196.76% from Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2022 down 134.18% from Rs. 10.65 crore in December 2021.