    Maris Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.83 crore, down 33.4% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maris Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.83 crore in December 2022 down 33.4% from Rs. 55.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2022 down 196.76% from Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2022 down 134.18% from Rs. 10.65 crore in December 2021.

    Maris Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.8323.1655.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.8323.1655.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.8631.2127.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.94-13.474.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.443.143.17
    Depreciation1.341.241.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.306.949.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.17-5.899.16
    Other Income0.190.840.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.98-5.049.56
    Interest4.381.290.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.35-6.348.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.35-6.348.79
    Tax-3.06--2.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.29-6.346.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.29-6.346.50
    Equity Share Capital7.927.927.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.94-7.998.21
    Diluted EPS-7.94-7.998.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.94-7.998.21
    Diluted EPS-7.94-7.998.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited