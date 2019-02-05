Maris Spin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.25 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.25 crore in December 2018 up 1.56% from Rs. 29.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 1366.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2018 down 55.02% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2017.

Maris Spin shares closed at 51.05 on January 21, 2019 (BSE)