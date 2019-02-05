Maris Spin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.25 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maris Spinners are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.25 crore in December 2018 up 1.56% from Rs. 29.79 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 1366.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2018 down 55.02% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2017.
Maris Spin shares closed at 51.05 on January 21, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Maris Spinners
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.76
|34.70
|29.23
|Other Operating Income
|0.49
|1.17
|0.55
|Total Income From Operations
|30.25
|35.87
|29.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.70
|21.27
|19.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.15
|0.52
|-0.35
|Power & Fuel
|4.15
|4.21
|2.39
|Employees Cost
|2.79
|2.91
|0.95
|Depreciation
|1.19
|1.19
|1.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.52
|2.71
|2.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.05
|3.06
|3.79
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.05
|3.06
|3.79
|Interest
|1.13
|1.12
|3.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|1.94
|-0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|1.94
|-0.08
|Tax
|--
|0.05
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|1.89
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|1.89
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|8.04
|8.05
|8.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|2.31
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|2.31
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|2.31
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|2.31
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited