Marine Electric Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.04 crore, down 13.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.04 crore in September 2022 down 13.52% from Rs. 92.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 7.54 crore in September 2021.

Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

Marine Electric shares closed at 34.30 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.07% returns over the last 6 months and 13.76% over the last 12 months.