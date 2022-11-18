English
    Marine Electric Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.04 crore, down 13.52% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marine Electricals India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.04 crore in September 2022 down 13.52% from Rs. 92.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2022 up 3.03% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 7.54 crore in September 2021.

    Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

    Marine Electric shares closed at 34.30 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.07% returns over the last 6 months and 13.76% over the last 12 months.

    Marine Electricals India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.0465.1592.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.0465.1592.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.0154.0572.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.08-5.252.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.295.855.42
    Depreciation1.581.511.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.217.016.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.871.973.35
    Other Income2.162.162.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.034.135.60
    Interest2.441.761.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.592.374.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.592.374.04
    Tax1.320.650.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.271.723.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.271.723.18
    Equity Share Capital24.5324.5324.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.140.26
    Diluted EPS0.270.140.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.140.26
    Diluted EPS0.270.140.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

